Dexter's Dexters Greenville
Breakfast
Breakfast Combos
- B1 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Bacon, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.
- B2 Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Sausage, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.
- B3 Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Smoked Ham, Fried Egg and American Cheese
- B4 Turkey , Swiss, Avocado Sandwich$7.49
Turkey, Swiss cheese, and avocado spread on your choice of bread
- B5 Ham, Egg & Hot Pepper Jam Sandwich$7.49
Thick Slice of Ham, Fried Egg, Cream Cheese & Hot Pepper Jam on you choice of bread.
- B6 Mike's Hot Honey & Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- B7 Big Platter w/ Sausage$9.99
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.
- B8 Big Platter w/ Bacon$9.99
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, 2 Bacon Strips, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.
- B9 Sausage, Eggs & Hashbrown$7.99
Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown
- B10 Bacon, Eggs & Hashbrown$7.99
2 Strips Bacon, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty
- B11 Sausage, Red Pepper & Cheese Burrito$6.99
Crumbled sausage, charred red peppers, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla.
- B12 Bacon, Onion & Cheese$6.99
Bacon, onion, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla
Pancakes
- Nutella Strawberry Pancake$7.99
7" pancake with Nutella and Sliced Fresh Strawberries on top.
- Chocolate Bavarian Pancake$7.99
7" Pancake with Bavarian Cream and Chocolate Sauce
- Old Fashioned Pancake$5.99
7" Pancake with Syrup and Butter
- Cherry Cheesecake Pancake$7.99
7" Pancake with Cherry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles
- Blueberry Cheesecake Pancake$7.99
7" Pancake with Blueberry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles
- Cinnamon Apple Pie Pancake$7.99
7" Pancake with Apple Pie Filling, Cookie Crumbles and Glaze
A La Carte
Combo Meals
Smash Burgers & Coneys
- #1 The Dexter$7.49
American Cheese, Pickles & Smash Sauce
- #2 The Dexter Deluxe$8.49
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Smash Sauce
- #3 Bacon & Onion Jam Smash Burger$8.99
Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam & Smash Sauce
- #4 Hot Pepper Jam Smash Burger$8.99
Cream Cheese, Jalapenos & Hot Pepper Jam
- #5 Cali Smash Burger$8.99
American Cheese, Fried Egg, Tajin & Avocado
- #6 Truffle Mushroom & Swiss Smash Burger$8.99
Swiss Cheese, Mushroom Sauce, Crispy Onions & Truffle Mayo
- #7 Western Smash Burger$8.99
American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and crispy onions
- #8 Hamburger$4.49
Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle
- #9 Cheeseburger$5.24
American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
- #10 Flint Coneys$6.98
Koegel Vienna, Meaty Chili, Mustard & Onion
- #11 Coneys w/ Cheese$7.98
Koegel Vienna, Coney Sauce, Mustard, Onion & Cheese
- #12 Coneys w/ Everything$8.98
Koegel Hot Dogs with Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickle & Cheddar Cheese
- Bacon Olive Burger$8.99
Fresh Beef, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Olive Sauce (Sliced olive, mayo & cream cheese)
- BOW - Blackberry Goat Smash$8.99
Fresh Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Crispy Tortilla Strips
#11 Coneys w/ Cheese
Koegel Vienna, Coney Sauce, Mustard, Onion & Cheese
Kiddie Combos
- #K1 Smash Sliders$6.00
Two sliders with ketchup and pickle. Served with Fries
- #K2 Mac & Cheese Kiddie Meal$4.50
Mac & Cheese and a Small Soda
- #K3 Hot Dog Kiddie Meal$4.00
1 Hot dog with choice of condiments. Comes with small fry and a drink.
- #K4 Chicken Fingers Kiddie Meal$6.50
2 Chicken Fingers w/ Fries and a Small Soda.
Chicken Fingers
Snacks, Sides & Sweets
Snack Wraps
Sides
- Fries$1.79+
Delicious French Fries.
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Fresh fries with our house made meaty chili and cheese sauce.
- Caesar Side Salad$4.49
Small Salad with romaine, tomato, cheddar and cucumber with choice of dressing.
- Mac & Cheese Side$3.99
- Truffle Fried Mushrooms$5.99
Breaded Mushroom with Truffle Seasoning, Parmesan and Parsley
- Mozzarella Sticks$4.99+
- Hash Brown Patty$1.79
- Jalapeno Poppers$5.99+
Sweets
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
- Funnel Cake Fries$4.99
Funnel Cake Fries Coated in Powdered Sugar. Comes with Choice of Dip.
- No Bake Cheesecake$3.00
- Cheesecake Taco$4.79+
Cinnamon sugar dusted hard shell taco filled with no bake cheesecake filling, fruit choice and whipped topping.
Hot Dog
Drinks
Juice & Lemonade
Lotus Plant Energy
- Watermelon Mist$5.75+
White Lotus, Watermelon
- Blackberry Breeze$5.75+
White Lotus, Blackberry, Blue Raspberry
- Green Goddess$5.75+
White Lotus, Granny Smith Apple, Kiwi
- Forbidden Fruit$5.75+
White Lotus, Apple, Strawberry, Watermelon
- Blue Lagoon$5.75+
Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi
- Tropic Thunder$5.75+
Gold Lotus, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut
- Peach Berry$5.75+
White Lotus, Strawberry, Peach
- Pink Dragon$5.75+
Pink Lotus, Dragonfruit
- Supernova$5.75+
Purple Lotus and Desert Pear
- Bad Romance$5.75+
Purple Lotus, Cherry, Blackberry
- Candy Colada$5.75+
Blue Lotus, Cotton Candy, Pineapple, Coconut.
- Pretty In Pink$5.75+
Pink Lotus, Peach, Pineapple, Strawberry
- Custom Lotus$5.75+
Cold Brew Lattes
- Cinnamon Dolce$4.75+
Cinnamon & Caramel
- Raspberry White Chocolate$4.75+
Raspberry & White Chocolate
- Mocha$4.75+
Chocolate
- Samoa Latte$4.75+
Chocolate, Caramel & Coconut
- Honey Lavender$4.75+
Honey & Lavender
- Caramel Mocha$4.75+
Chocolate and Caramel
- Maple Brown Sugar$4.75+
Maple & Brown Sugar
- Hazelnut Mocha$4.75+
Chocolate & Hazelnut
- Mexican Mocha