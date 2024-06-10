Dexter's Dexters Greenville
Featured Items
- #8 Bacon Olive Burger
Fresh Beef, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Olive Sauce (Sliced olive, mayo & cream cheese) *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.99
- Cheesecake Taco
Cinnamon sugar dusted hard shell taco filled with no bake cheesecake filling, fruit choice and whipped topping.$4.99
- #6 Truffle Mushroom & Swiss Smash Burger
Swiss Cheese, Mushroom Sauce, Crispy Onions & Truffle Mayo.*MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.99
Breakfast
Breakfast Combos
- B1 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.$4.99
- B2 Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.$4.99
- B3 Mike's Hot Honey & Fried Chicken Sandwich$5.99
- B4 Sausage, Red Pepper & Cheese Burrito
Crumbled sausage, charred red peppers, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla.$4.99
- B5 Bacon, Onion & Cheese
Bacon, onion, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla$4.99
- B6 Big Platter w/ Sausage
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.$11.99
- B7 Big Platter w/ Bacon
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, 2 Bacon Strips, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.$11.99
- B8 Sausage, Eggs & Hashbrown
Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown$7.99
- B9 Bacon, Eggs & Hashbrown
2 Strips Bacon, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty$7.99
Pancakes
- Nutella Strawberry Pancake
7" pancake with Nutella and Sliced Fresh Strawberries on top.$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Bavarian Pancake
7" Pancake with Bavarian Cream and Chocolate Sauce$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Old Fashioned Pancake
7" Pancake with Syrup and Butter$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cherry Cheesecake Pancake
7" Pancake with Cherry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Cheesecake Pancake
7" Pancake with Blueberry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Apple Pie Pancake
7" Pancake with Apple Pie Filling, Cookie Crumbles and Glaze$8.99OUT OF STOCK
French Toast
- Old Fashioned French Toast
Two Pieces of French Toast with Syrup and Powdered Sugar$5.99
- Caramel Apple French Toast
Two pieces of french toast with apple pie filling and caramel drizzle covered in powdered sugar.$7.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
Two pieces French Toast with fresh sliced strawberries and no bake cheesecake filling. Covered in Powdered Sugar.$7.99
Combo Meals
Smash Burgers & Coneys
- #1 The Dexter
American Cheese, Pickles & Smash Sauce. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$7.49
- #2 The Dexter Deluxe
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Smash Sauce. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.49
- #3 Bacon & Onion Jam Smash Burger
Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam & Smash Sauce. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.99
- #4 Hot Pepper Jam Smash Burger
Cream Cheese, Jalapenos & Hot Pepper Jam. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.99
- #5 Cali Smash Burger
American Cheese, Fried Egg, Tajin & Avocado. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.99
- #6 Truffle Mushroom & Swiss Smash Burger
Swiss Cheese, Mushroom Sauce, Crispy Onions & Truffle Mayo.*MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.99
- #7 Western Smash Burger
American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and crispy onions. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.99
- #8 Bacon Olive Burger
Fresh Beef, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Olive Sauce (Sliced olive, mayo & cream cheese) *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.99
- #9 Cheeseburger
American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$5.24
- #10 Chicken Dexter
Fried Chicken Breast with our Famous Smash Sauce and Pickles. Also available in spicy.$8.99
- #11a Original Wraps$8.49
- #11b Caesar Wraps$8.49
- #11c Honey Mustard Wraps$8.49
- #11d Chicken Bacon Ranch Wraps$9.49
- #12a Flint Coneys
Koegel Vienna, Meaty Chili, Mustard & Onion. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$6.98OUT OF STOCK
- #12b Coneys w/ Cheese
Koegel Vienna, Coney Sauce, Mustard, Onion & Cheese. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$7.98OUT OF STOCK
- #12c Coneys w/ Everything
Koegel Hot Dogs with Coney Sauce and Toppings. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.98OUT OF STOCK
- BOW - Spicy Mac Smash
Fresh Beef, American Cheese, Mac & Cheese, Nashville Hot Sauce & Crispy Jalapenos$9.99
Kiddie Combos
- #K1 Smash Sliders
Two sliders with ketchup and pickle. Served with Fries. *DRINK MUST BE SELECTED SEPARATELY*$5.00
- #K2 Mac & Cheese Kiddie Meal
Mac & Cheese. *DRINK MUST BE SELECTED SEPARATELY*$4.50
- #K3 Hot Dog Kiddie Meal
1 Hot dog with choice of condiments. Comes with small fry. *DRINK MUST BE SELECTED SEPARATELY*$3.00
- #K4 Chicken Fingers Kiddie Meal
2 Chicken Fingers w/ Fries. *DRINK MUST BE SELECTED SEPARATELY*$5.50
Chicken Fingers
Snacks, Sides & Sweets
Sides
- Fries
Delicious French Fries.$1.79
- Chili Cheese Fries
Fresh fries with our house made meaty chili and cheese sauce.$6.99
- Caesar Side Salad
Small Salad with romaine, tomato, cheddar and cucumber with choice of dressing.$4.49
- Mac & Cheese Side$3.99
- Truffle Fried Mushrooms
Breaded Mushroom with Truffle Seasoning, Parmesan and Parsley$5.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
- Hash Browns$1.79
- Jalapeno Poppers$5.99
Sweets
Hot Dog
Drinks
Juice & Lemonade
Lotus Plant Energy
- Watermelon Mist
White Lotus, Watermelon$5.75
- Blackberry Breeze
White Lotus, Blackberry, Blue Raspberry$5.75
- Green Goddess
White Lotus, Granny Smith Apple, Kiwi$5.75
- Forbidden Fruit
White Lotus, Apple, Strawberry, Watermelon$5.75
- Blue Lagoon
Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi$5.75
- Tropic Thunder
Gold Lotus, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut$5.75
- Peach Berry
White Lotus, Strawberry, Peach$5.75
- Pink Dragon
Pink Lotus, Dragonfruit$5.75
- Supernova
Purple Lotus and Desert Pear$5.75
- Bad Romance
Purple Lotus, Cherry, Blackberry$5.75
- Candy Colada
Blue Lotus, Cotton Candy, Pineapple, Coconut.$5.75
- Pretty In Pink
Pink Lotus, Peach, Pineapple, Strawberry$5.75
- Custom Lotus$5.75
Cold Brew Lattes
- Cinnamon Dolce
Cinnamon & Caramel$5.75
- Raspberry White Chocolate
Raspberry & White Chocolate$5.75
- Mocha
Chocolate$5.75
- Samoa Latte
Chocolate, Caramel & Coconut$5.75
- Honey Lavender
Honey & Lavender$5.75
- Caramel Mocha
Chocolate and Caramel$5.75
- Maple Brown Sugar
Maple & Brown Sugar$5.75
- Hazelnut Mocha
Chocolate & Hazelnut$5.75
- Mexican Mocha
Cayenne, Cinnamon & Chocolate$5.75
- Toasted Toffee Nut
Toasted Marshmallow & Toffee Nut$5.75
- Caramel Macchiato
Caramel & Vanilla$5.75
- Vanilla Hazelnut
Vanilla & Hazelnut$5.75
- Pistachio Rose
Pistachio & Rose$5.75
- Apple Pie
Apple, Cinnamon & Shortbread$5.75
- Custom Flavor Latte$5.75
- Caramel Brulee
Caramel & Brown Sugar$5.75