Breakfast
Breakfast Combos
- B1 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.$4.99
- B2 Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.$4.99
- B3 Mike's Hot Honey & Fried Chicken Sandwich$5.99
- B4 Sausage, Red Pepper & Cheese Burrito
Crumbled sausage, charred red peppers, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla.$4.99
- B5 Bacon, Onion & Cheese
Bacon, onion, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla$4.99
- B6 Big Platter w/ Sausage
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.$11.99
- B7 Big Platter w/ Bacon
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, 2 Bacon Strips, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.$11.99
- B8 Sausage, Eggs & Hashbrown
Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown$7.99
- B9 Bacon, Eggs & Hashbrown
2 Strips Bacon, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty$7.99
Pancakes
- Nutella Strawberry Pancake
7" pancake with Nutella and Sliced Fresh Strawberries on top.$8.99
- Chocolate Bavarian Pancake
7" Pancake with Bavarian Cream and Chocolate Sauce$8.99
- Old Fashioned Pancake
7" Pancake with Syrup and Butter$6.99
- Cherry Cheesecake Pancake
7" Pancake with Cherry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles$8.99
- Blueberry Cheesecake Pancake
7" Pancake with Blueberry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles$8.99
- Cinnamon Apple Pie Pancake
7" Pancake with Apple Pie Filling, Cookie Crumbles and Glaze$8.99
French Toast
- Old Fashioned French Toast
Two Pieces of French Toast with Syrup and Powdered Sugar$5.99
- Caramel Apple French Toast
Two pieces of french toast with apple pie filling and caramel drizzle covered in powdered sugar.$7.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
Two pieces French Toast with fresh sliced strawberries and no bake cheesecake filling. Covered in Powdered Sugar.$7.99
Combo Meals
Smash Burgers & Coneys
- #1 The Dexter
American Cheese, Pickles & Smash Sauce.$7.49
- #2 The Dexter Deluxe
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Smash Sauce.$8.49
- #3 Bacon & Onion Jam Smash Burger
Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam & Smash Sauce.$8.99
- #4 Hot Pepper Jam Smash Burger
Cream Cheese, Jalapenos & Hot Pepper Jam.$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- #5 Cali Smash Burger
American Cheese, Fried Egg, Tajin & Avocado. *MUST ADD A DRINK FROM THE DRINKS MENU*$8.99
- #6 Truffle Mushroom & Swiss Smash Burger
Swiss Cheese, Mushroom Sauce, Crispy Onions & Truffle Mayo.$8.99
- #7 Western Smash Burger
American cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and crispy onions.$8.99
- #8 Bacon Olive Burger
Fresh Beef, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Olive Sauce$8.99
- #9 Cheeseburger
American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles.$5.24
- #10 Chicken Dexter
Fried Chicken Breast with our Famous Smash Sauce and Pickles. Also available in spicy.$8.99
- #11a Original Chicken Wraps
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Smash Sauce.$8.49
- #11b Caesar Wraps
Chicken, lettuce, parmesan & Caesar dressing.$8.49
- #11c Honey Mustard Wraps
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Mustard Dressing.$8.49
- #11d Chicken Bacon Ranch Wraps
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Ranch Dressing.$9.49
- #12a Flint Coneys
Koegel Vienna, Meaty Chili, Mustard & Onion.$6.98
- #12b Coneys w/ Cheese
Koegel Vienna, Coney Sauce, Mustard, Onion & Cheese.$7.98
- #12c Coneys w/ Everything
Koegel Hot Dogs with Coney Sauce, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickle & Cheese.$8.98
- PAY IT FORWARD MEAL
Purchase a meal for someone in need.$10.00
- Pancake Smash
Fresh Beef Patties, Sliced American & Hickory Smoked Bacon is Sandwiched between two Fluffy Pancakes. Comes with Syrup.$10.99
- BOW - Danish BØFSANDWICH
Fresh Beef, Sweet Cucumbers, Dijon Mustard, Ketchup, Danish Remoulade, Raw Onion, Caramelized Onion, French Fried Onion & Covered in Brown Gravy.$9.99
Kiddie Combos
- #K1 Smash Sliders
Two sliders with ketchup and pickle. Served with Fries. *DRINK MUST BE SELECTED SEPARATELY*$5.00
- #K2 Mac & Cheese Kiddie Meal
Mac & Cheese. *DRINK MUST BE SELECTED SEPARATELY*$4.50
- #K3 Hot Dog Kiddie Meal
1 Hot dog with choice of condiments. Comes with small fry and small drink$3.00
- #K4 Chicken Fingers Kiddie Meal
2 Chicken Fingers w/ Fries. *DRINK MUST BE SELECTED SEPARATELY*$5.50