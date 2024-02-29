Dexter's
Combo Meals
Smash Burgers & Coneys
- Original Smash Burger$10.49
American Cheese, Pickles & Smash Sauce
- Original Smash Burger w/ Everything$11.49
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Smash Sauce
- Bacon & Onion Jam Smash Burger$11.99
Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam & Smash Sauce
- Hot Pepper Jam Smash Burger$11.99
Cream Cheese, Jalapenos & Hot Pepper Jam
- Cali Smash Burger$11.99
American Cheese, Fried Egg, Tajin & Avocado
- Truffle Mushroom & Swiss Smash Burger$11.99
Swiss Cheese, Mushroom Sauce, Crispy Onions & Truffle Mayo
- Mushroom & Swiss Smash Burger$11.99
Swiss Cheese, Mushroom Sauce, Mayo
- Hamburger$7.49
Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle
- Cheeseburger$8.24
American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
- Flint Coneys$9.99
Koegel Vienna, Meaty Chili, Mustard & Onion
- Coneys w/ Cheese$10.99
Koegel Vienna, Coney Sauce, Mustard, Onion & Cheese
- Coneys w/ Everything$11.99
Koegel Hot Dogs with Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickle & Cheddar Cheese
- Porky Pig Smash Burger$12.99
Fresh Beef, american cheese, ham, jack daniels pulled pork, bacon & BBQ sauce.
Kiddie Combos
- Smash Sliders Kiddie Meal$7.49
Two sliders with ketchup and pickle. Served with Fries and a Small Soda
- Mac & Cheese Kiddie Meal$5.99
Mac & Cheese and a Small Soda
- Hot Dog Kiddie Meal$5.49
- Chicken Fingers Kiddie Meal$7.99
2 Chicken Fingers w/ Fries and a Small Soda.
Chicken Fingers
Snacks, Sides & Sweets
Snack Wraps
Sides
- Fries$1.79+
Delicious French Fries.
- Chili cheese fries$6.99
Fresh fries with our house made meaty chili and cheese sauce.
- Side Salad$4.49
Small Salad with romaine, tomato, cheddar and cucumber with choice of dressing.
- Mac & Cheese Side$3.99
- Truffle Fried Mushrooms$5.99
Breaded Mushroom with Truffle Seasoning, Parmesan and Parsley
- Mozzarella Sticks$4.99+
- Hash Brown Patty$1.79
Sweets
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
- Cinnamon Chip Scone$3.99
- Danish$4.99
- Hot Donuts$2.99
Two Made to Order Hot Donuts with Your Choice of Toppings
- Funnel Cake Fries$4.99
Funnel Cake Fries Coated in Powdered Sugar. Comes with Choice of Dip.
- No Bake Cheesecake$3.00
Drinks
Juice & Lemonade
Lotus Plant Energy
- Watermelon Mist$5.75+
White Lotus, Watermelon
- Blackberry Breeze$5.75+
White Lotus, Blackberry, Blue Raspberry
- Green Goddess$5.75+
White Lotus, Granny Smith Apple, Kiwi
- Forbidden Fruit$5.75+
White Lotus, Apple, Strawberry, Watermelon
- Blue Lagoon$5.75+
Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry, Kiwi
- Tropic Thunder$5.75+
Gold Lotus, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut
- Peach Berry$5.75+
White Lotus, Strawberry, Peach
- Pink Dragon$5.75+
Pink Lotus, Dragonfruit
- Supernova$5.75+
Purple Lotus and Desert Pear
- Bad Romance$5.75+
Purple Lotus, Cherry, Blackberry
- Candy Colada$5.75+
Blue Lotus, Cotton Candy, Pineapple, Coconut.
- Pretty In Pink$5.75+
Pink Lotus, Peach, Pineapple, Strawberry
- Custom$5.75+
- Up to Snow Good$5.75+
Pink Lotus, Watermelon, Pineapple & Peach
- Mistletoe Kisses$5.75+
White Lotus, Green Apple & Lemonade
- Snow on the Beach$5.75+
Gold Lotus, Peach, Orange & Coconut
- Hot Cider Lotus$5.25+Out of stock
Cold Brew Lattes
- Cinnamon Dolce$4.75+
Cinnamon & Caramel
- Raspberry White Chocolate$4.75+
Raspberry & White Chocolate
- Mocha$4.75+
Chocolate
- Samoa Latte$4.75+
Chocolate, Caramel & Coconut
- Honey Lavender$4.75+
Honey & Lavender
- Caramel Mocha$4.75+
Chocolate and Caramel
- Maple Brown Sugar$4.75+
Maple & Brown Sugar
- Hazelnut Mocha$4.75+
Chocolate & Hazelnut
- Mexican Mocha$4.75+
Cayenne, Cinnamon & Chocolate
- Toasted Toffee Nut$4.75+
Toasted Marshmallow & Toffee Nut
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75+
Caramel & Vanilla
- Vanilla Hazelnut$4.75+
Vanilla & Hazelnut
- Pumpkin Pie$4.75+Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie
- Chai Latte$5.25+Out of stock
- Pistachio Rose$4.75+
Pistachio & Rose
- Apple Pie$4.75+
Apple, Cinnamon & Shortbread
- Latte$4.25+
Espresso and Milk (no added flavor)
- Custom Flavor Latte$4.75+
- Avalanche Mocha$4.75+
White chocolate and Peppermint
- Caramel Brulee$4.75+
Caramel & Brown Sugar
- Mistletoe Mocha$4.75+
White chocolate, raspberry and peppermint
- Chocolate Orange$4.75+
Chocolate & Candied Orange
- Cinnamon Sugar Kiss$4.75+
Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha$4.75+
Chocolate and Peppermint
