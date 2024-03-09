Dexter's
Breakfast
Pancakes
- Nutella Strawberry Pancake$7.99
7" pancake with Nutella and Sliced Fresh Strawberries on top.
7" pancake with Nutella and Sliced Fresh Strawberries on top.
- Chocolate Bavarian Pancake$7.99
7" Pancake with Bavarian Cream and Chocolate Sauce
7" Pancake with Bavarian Cream and Chocolate Sauce
- Old Fashioned Pancake$5.99
7" Pancake with Syrup and Butter
7" Pancake with Syrup and Butter
- Cherry Cheesecake Pancake$7.99
7" Pancake with Cherry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles
7" Pancake with Cherry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles
- Blueberry Cheesecake Pancake$7.99
7" Pancake with Blueberry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles
7" Pancake with Blueberry Pie Filling, Cheesecake Filling & Cookie Crumbles
- Cinnamon Apple Pie Pancake$7.99
7" Pancake with Apple Pie Filling, Cookie Crumbles and Glaze
7" Pancake with Apple Pie Filling, Cookie Crumbles and Glaze
Breakfast Sandwiches
- B1 Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.99
Bacon, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.
Bacon, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.
- B2 Sausage, Egg & Cheese$6.99
Sausage, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.
Sausage, Egg and American Cheese on choice of bread.
- B3 Ham, Egg & Cheese$6.99
Smoked Ham, Fried Egg and American Cheese
Smoked Ham, Fried Egg and American Cheese
- B4 Turkey , Swiss, Avocado$7.49
Turkey, Swiss cheese, and avocado spread on your choice of bread
Turkey, Swiss cheese, and avocado spread on your choice of bread
- B5 Ham, Egg & Hot Pepper Jam$7.49
Thick Slice of Ham, Fried Egg, Cream Cheese & Hot Pepper Jam on you choice of bread.
Thick Slice of Ham, Fried Egg, Cream Cheese & Hot Pepper Jam on you choice of bread.
- B6 Mike's Hot Honey & Fried Chicken$7.99
Breakfast Burritos
- B11 Sausage, Red Pepper & Cheese Burrito$6.99
Crumbled sausage, charred red peppers, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla.
Crumbled sausage, charred red peppers, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla.
- B12 Bacon, Onion & Cheese$6.99
Bacon, onion, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla
Bacon, onion, american cheese and scrambled eggs wrapped up in a tortilla
Breakfast Platter
- B7 Big Platter w/ Sausage$9.99
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.
- B8 Big Platter w/ Bacon$9.99
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, 2 Bacon Strips, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.
3 Silver Dollar Pancakes, 2 Bacon Strips, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown Patty.
- B9 Sausage, Eggs & Hashbrown$7.99
Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown
Sausage Patty, Scrambled Eggs & Hashbrown
- B10 Bacon, Eggs & Hashbrown$7.99
A La Cart
Combo Meals
Smash Burgers & Coneys
- The Dexter$10.49
American Cheese, Pickles & Smash Sauce
American Cheese, Pickles & Smash Sauce
The Dexter Deluxe
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Smash Sauce